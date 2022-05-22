Spanish Grand Prix Recap



Kevin is joined by The Ringer’s own Megan Schuster to analyze what happened at the Spanish Grand Prix over the weekend, and they start their conversation by discussing if the results will ultimately be a disaster for Ferrari. They debate the winners and losers of the competition, go through the standings in both the Driver and Constructor championships, and talk about Drake’s first Formula One betting experience. Kevin and Megan then end the pod by answering some listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Megan Schuster

Production Associate: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify