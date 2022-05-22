 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spanish Grand Prix Recap

Kevin and Megan discuss the winners and losers of this weekend’s race

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Spain Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by The Ringer’s own Megan Schuster to analyze what happened at the Spanish Grand Prix over the weekend, and they start their conversation by discussing if the results will ultimately be a disaster for Ferrari. They debate the winners and losers of the competition, go through the standings in both the Driver and Constructor championships, and talk about Drake’s first Formula One betting experience. Kevin and Megan then end the pod by answering some listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Megan Schuster
Production Associate: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

