 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mavs Meltdown With Kirk Henderson and Sam Esfandiari. Plus: Mirin Fader on Keegan Murray and Jabari Smith Jr.

Kevin also goes over Game 3 between the Heat and Celtics

By Kevin O'Connor and Mirin Fader
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Hey, it’s Kevin, thank you for listening to The Void. In this episode I briefly go over Game 3 between the Heat and Celtics before being joined by editor-in-chief of Mavs Moneyball, Kirk Henderson, and co-host of the ‘Light Years’ podcast, Sam Esfandiari, to recap Game 3 between the Mavs and Warriors. The Ringer’s Mirin Fader also joins the show to discuss her recent profile on prospect Keegan Murray. Here are today’s timestamps:

Kirk Henderson and Sam Esfandiari

(04:25) - Kevon Looney’s impact
(06:15) - What happened to the Mavs?
(14:07) - On Jason Kidd not calling a timeout in the third quarter
(19:31) - Warriors seem like a different team against the Mavs
(25:32) - Warriors’ depth outmatches the Mavs’ depthMirin Fader
(36:51) - On Keegan Murray(48:59) - Murray will be ready compete in the NBA
(01:03:35) - On Jabari Smith Jr. and what he learned from being a part of an NBA family
(01:13:26) - Smith’s projection as an NBA player

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Kirk Henderson, Sam Esfandiari, and Mirin Fader
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

‘The Circle’ Season 4, Episodes 9-12

Jomi and Jodi discuss Yu Ling’s shocking betrayal, the capturing of a longtime catfish, and the disturbing results of the "Portrait Mode" challenge

By Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker

Judd Apatow on ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’

Larry is joined by Judd Apatow to discuss his new HBO documentary about the comedian and social commentator

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

When Will the Thunder Start to Roll?

Chris and Tyler Parker also discuss their takes on the first two games of the Celtics-Heat series and Jimmy Butler’s relationship with Erik Spoelstra

By Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker

‘Halo’ Season 1 Reactions

In the first installment of ‘Mint Edition,’ Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran discuss some of the lore of the video game franchise, what worked for the show, what didn’t, and what to expect from Season 2

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 2, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 3, and Saying Goodbye to ‘New Jersey’ and ‘Summer House’

Welcome to ‘Morally Corrupt,’ where Rachel Lindsay is joined every week by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo

By Rachel Lindsay, Amelia Wedemeyer, and 1 more

Katy Perry’s Still Not Married, Rihanna’s Baby Is Here, and ‘A Simple Favor’

‘Tea Time’ is back recording in person for the first time in over two years, so they check in with a few of the news items from the last time they recorded in person

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and 1 more