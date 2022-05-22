Mavs Meltdown With Kirk Henderson and Sam Esfandiari. Plus: Mirin Fader on Keegan Murray and Jabari Smith Jr.

Hey, it’s Kevin, thank you for listening to The Void. In this episode I briefly go over Game 3 between the Heat and Celtics before being joined by editor-in-chief of Mavs Moneyball, Kirk Henderson, and co-host of the ‘Light Years’ podcast, Sam Esfandiari, to recap Game 3 between the Mavs and Warriors. The Ringer’s Mirin Fader also joins the show to discuss her recent profile on prospect Keegan Murray. Here are today’s timestamps:
Kirk Henderson and Sam Esfandiari
(04:25) - Kevon Looney’s impact
(06:15) - What happened to the Mavs?
(14:07) - On Jason Kidd not calling a timeout in the third quarter
(19:31) - Warriors seem like a different team against the Mavs
(25:32) - Warriors’ depth outmatches the Mavs’ depthMirin Fader
(36:51) - On Keegan Murray(48:59) - Murray will be ready compete in the NBA
(01:03:35) - On Jabari Smith Jr. and what he learned from being a part of an NBA family
(01:13:26) - Smith’s projection as an NBA player
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Kirk Henderson, Sam Esfandiari, and Mirin Fader
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Benjamin Cruz
