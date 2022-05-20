When Will the Thunder Start to Roll?



Chris is joined by The Ringer’s own Tyler Parker to discuss their takes on the first two games of the Celtics-Heat series and Jimmy Butler’s relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra and the culture in Miami. They then talk about Patrick Beverly’s appearance on First Take and Draymond Green’s postgame podcasts, while also taking a macro look at this year’s NBA playoffs.(19:53) They end the pod by analyzing the state of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s “process” and speculate on what the future holds for the team.(31:01)

Host: Chris Ryan

Guest: Tyler Parker

Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS