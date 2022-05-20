 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When Will the Thunder Start to Roll?

Chris and Tyler Parker also discuss their takes on the first two games of the Celtics-Heat series and Jimmy Butler’s relationship with Erik Spoelstra

By Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker
Oklahoma City Thunder Introduce Draft Picks - Press Conference Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images


Chris is joined by The Ringer’s own Tyler Parker to discuss their takes on the first two games of the Celtics-Heat series and Jimmy Butler’s relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra and the culture in Miami. They then talk about Patrick Beverly’s appearance on First Take and Draymond Green’s postgame podcasts, while also taking a macro look at this year’s NBA playoffs.(19:53) They end the pod by analyzing the state of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s “process” and speculate on what the future holds for the team.(31:01)

Host: Chris Ryan
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Chris Sutton

