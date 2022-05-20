 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Katy Perry’s Still Not Married, Rihanna’s Baby Is Here, and ‘A Simple Favor’

‘Tea Time’ is back recording in person for the first time in over two years, so they check in with a few of the news items from the last time they recorded in person

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Liz Kelly
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images


Tea Time is back recording in person for the first time in over two years, so they check in with a few of the news items from the last time they recorded in person (1:00). Rihanna’s baby is here and Cara Delevingne is seemingly everywhere (11:37). This week’s Cringe Mode is the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick movie A Simple Favor (26:22), and are you in on the “clean girl aesthetic” (51:56)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

