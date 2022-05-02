Barca and Lyon Through to the Women’s Champions League Final, Ancelotti Gets His La Liga Title, and More!

After attending one of them, Musa and Ryan begin with the two Women’s Champions League semifinals, which saw Barcelona progress against Wolfsburg and Lyon go through against PSG to set up a showdown later this month in Turin (02:41). They then discuss Carlo Ancelotti leading Real Madrid to the La Liga title (19:32), Trabzonspor’s first league title in 38 years (28:37), plus some Premier League (31:44), Bundesliga (39:16), and more!
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
