Charles Barkley on Conference Finals, Players vs. Criticism, and His Future

Plus, Ryen and Chuck discuss comparisons of David Stern and Adam Silver, and the ceilings for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic

By Ryen Russillo
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals (0:31) before talking with Charles Barkley about Inside the NBA, endorsement deals, conference finals matchups, how NBA players deal with criticism, comparisons of David Stern and Adam Silver, the ceilings for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, and more (12:32). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:57).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Charles Barkley
Producer: Kyle Crichton

