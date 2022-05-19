 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors Roll as Wiggins Finds His Role, Looney on the Boards, and Landing in the Perfect Spot

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss why the Thunder are the most likely team to trade down in the draft and Chet Holmgren’s NBA potential

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Verno and KOC recap last night’s Game 1 victory for the Warriors and focus their attention on Andrew Wiggins (00:45). Luka and the Mavs are going to have a hard time if the Warriors are playing this well on defense. They also give high praise to Kevon Looney for his massive rebounding game (20:53). The guys turn their focus on the Kings franchise: If they want to change their culture, it begins with Mike Brown (31:11). Next, why the Thunder are the most likely team to trade down in the draft and Chet Holmgren’s NBA potential (36:19). KOC highlights some of his favorite prospects in the draft (48:36) before the guys dive into the Heat-Celtics series (58:20).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

