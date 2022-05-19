Warriors Roll as Wiggins Finds His Role, Looney on the Boards, and Landing in the Perfect Spot

Verno and KOC recap last night’s Game 1 victory for the Warriors and focus their attention on Andrew Wiggins (00:45). Luka and the Mavs are going to have a hard time if the Warriors are playing this well on defense. They also give high praise to Kevon Looney for his massive rebounding game (20:53). The guys turn their focus on the Kings franchise: If they want to change their culture, it begins with Mike Brown (31:11). Next, why the Thunder are the most likely team to trade down in the draft and Chet Holmgren’s NBA potential (36:19). KOC highlights some of his favorite prospects in the draft (48:36) before the guys dive into the Heat-Celtics series (58:20).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
