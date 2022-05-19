 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MJF’s Contract Status and the Top WWE Superstars We Want to See in AEW

Plus, David and Kaz discuss Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of ‘Raw’ on Monday and what could be coming next

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


David and Kaz open the show discussing Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw on Monday and what could be coming next (02:00). Then, they discuss MJF’s contract negotiations, which he has brought to the public eye in promos (25:00). Later, the guys give their picks for WWE superstars they would want to see in AEW before pivoting to another edition of Sell or No Sell (40:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Productional Support: Ben Cruz

