Eintracht Frankfurt Win the Europa League!

Musa and Ryan begin with Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Rangers in the Europa League final, which clinched their first European title since 1980 (02:00) and will see them compete in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 1960! There’s praise for Oliver Glasner as well as Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Rangers side, who still have a chance to finish this brilliant season with silverware. They then discuss the collective bargaining agreement that will see equal pay for the U.S. men’s and women’s teams (27:17) and whether this could act as a model for other national federations, plus a quick look-ahead to the Women’s Champions League final (30:02).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
