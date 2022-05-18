Jim Nantz on Tiger, Phil, Rory, John Daly, and Calling the PGA Championship

Reporting from the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma Bryan is joined by CBS announcer Jim Nantz. They run through four past championships called by Nantz and discuss the most memorable moments, including John Daly’s remarkable win in 1991, the golf ball that may have been “kicked” during Tiger Woods’s run at the 2000 Championship, Rory McIlroy’s win in 2014, and finally, Phil Mickelson’s comeback in 2021.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jim Nantz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
