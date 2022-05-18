 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jim Nantz on Tiger, Phil, Rory, John Daly, and Calling the PGA Championship

The legendary broadcaster shares memories from his favorite PGA Championships of years past

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR


Reporting from the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma Bryan is joined by CBS announcer Jim Nantz. They run through four past championships called by Nantz and discuss the most memorable moments, including John Daly’s remarkable win in 1991, the golf ball that may have been “kicked” during Tiger Woods’s run at the 2000 Championship, Rory McIlroy’s win in 2014, and finally, Phil Mickelson’s comeback in 2021.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jim Nantz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

