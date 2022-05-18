How “Die Rocky Die” Created Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson

Before he became the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson was a paint-by-numbers babyface who was immediately and thoroughly rejected by the WWE fans. In this episode, David Shoemaker discusses how three words, “Die Rocky Die” (and two others: “Rocky sucks”), led to Johnson becoming to one of the biggest stars the business has ever seen. He speaks with Ron Simmons and the Godfather, who had a front-row seat to Johnson’s evolution.
Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Ron Simmons and Charles “the Godfather” Wright
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville
