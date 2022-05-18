 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How “Die Rocky Die” Created Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson

David discusses how three words, “Die Rocky Die” (and two others: “Rocky sucks”), led to Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson becoming one of the biggest stars the business has ever seen

By David Shoemaker
WWE


Before he became the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson was a paint-by-numbers babyface who was immediately and thoroughly rejected by the WWE fans. In this episode, David Shoemaker discusses how three words, “Die Rocky Die” (and two others: “Rocky sucks”), led to Johnson becoming to one of the biggest stars the business has ever seen. He speaks with Ron Simmons and the Godfather, who had a front-row seat to Johnson’s evolution.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Ron Simmons and Charles “the Godfather” Wright
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify

