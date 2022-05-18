Donnie Simpson: The Golden Voice and R&B’s Golden Girls



This week, Danyel is joined by one of the most recognizable voices in music journalism, Donnie Simpson. He talks about his childhood—growing up in his mother’s record store and his love for music, to George Clinton being the spark that turned his aspirations to radio. Simpson also talks about his iconic interviews with artists like Sade and Vesta Williams, to being a part of Janet Jackson’s pre-show prayers on tour. Plus, Simpson gleams with joy as he talks about his deep friendship with Aretha Franklin, and what she meant to him.

Host: Danyel Smith

Guest: Donnie Simpson

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Guest Booking: Allyson Turner

Story Consultant: Taj Rani

Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter

Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

