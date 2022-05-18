KNICKS LOTTERY RECAP WITH JERRY FERRARA, JUDGE RULES IN B-MORE, AND METS SPLIT DH



(01:06) — JERRY FERRARA: Actor and friend of the show Jerry Ferrara returns to recap the Knicks’ disappointing season, their lottery position, and whether they should acquire a star during the offseason.

(27:40) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to the Yankees’ win and the Mets’ doubleheader.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jerry Ferrara

Producer: Stefan Anderson

