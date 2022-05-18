 clock menu more-arrow no yes

KNICKS LOTTERY RECAP WITH JERRY FERRARA, JUDGE RULES IN B-MORE, AND METS SPLIT DH

JJ and Jerry discuss whether the Knicks should acquire a star heading into next season

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(01:06) — JERRY FERRARA: Actor and friend of the show Jerry Ferrara returns to recap the Knicks’ disappointing season, their lottery position, and whether they should acquire a star during the offseason.
(27:40) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to the Yankees’ win and the Mets’ doubleheader.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jerry Ferrara
Producer: Stefan Anderson

