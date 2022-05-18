Good Times in Englewood, and Weathering the Storm With Cliff Floyd

The Full Go begins with Jason detailing his time in Englewood before going into the White Sox, who split their doubleheader games (01:40). MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd joins the show to discuss the Cubs’ season and why the fans need to weather the storm when it comes to the rebuild (14:19). They also discuss how to evaluate an MLB manager, why Wilson Contreras will be a valuable target at the trade deadline, and the state of Black baseball in MLB. In Outside the Chi, Jason details how he’s always known that Jimmy Butler’s that guy and why Miami is the perfect place for a player like him (50:26).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Cliff Floyd
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify