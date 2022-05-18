 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Times in Englewood, and Weathering the Storm With Cliff Floyd

Plus, discussing the Cubs’ season and why the fans should be patient throughout the team’s rebuild

By Jason Goff
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with Jason detailing his time in Englewood before going into the White Sox, who split their doubleheader games (01:40). MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd joins the show to discuss the Cubs’ season and why the fans need to weather the storm when it comes to the rebuild (14:19). They also discuss how to evaluate an MLB manager, why Wilson Contreras will be a valuable target at the trade deadline, and the state of Black baseball in MLB. In Outside the Chi, Jason details how he’s always known that Jimmy Butler’s that guy and why Miami is the perfect place for a player like him (50:26).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Cliff Floyd
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

