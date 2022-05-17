 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jake Daniels, Plus Newcastle’s Win Over Arsenal and More

Musa and Ryan begin with the news that 17-year-old Blackpool player Jake Daniels became the first active professional men’s player in the U.K. to come out as gay in over 30 years

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Peterborough United v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the news that 17-year-old Blackpool player Jake Daniels became the first active professional men’s player in the U.K. to come out as gay in over 30 years (03:22) and what this could mean for men’s football. They then discuss Newcastle’s win over Arsenal (19:08), which all but ends the Gunners’ hopes of Champions League qualification, plus a quick round-up of some other football around Europe (40:31).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Will We Ever Run Out of Stephen King Stories to Adapt?

The prolific writer’s IMDb page is nearly as long as one of his novellas. And at least for now, it’s only getting longer.

By Keith Phipps

Card Show Recap, Addressing the Ongoing Card-Breaking Scandals, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Mike and Jesse look ahead to the NBA’s conference finals and speculate how different outcomes could affect card value

By Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi

What Is the Best Movie Based on a TV Show?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil go over the results of last week’s poll before discussing the different kinds of choices for today’s topic

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

The Great Replacement Theory, and an “Auntie Diaries” Conversation

Van and Rachel also discuss the latter’s "celebrity beef"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Why the U.S. Could Be Headed For the “Weirdest Recession Ever”

Plus, what’s the long-term viability of cryptocurrency?

By Derek Thompson

‘Recipe Club’ Takes on Canned Beans

This week, Chris Ying, Priya Krishna, and John deBary are taking on a brothy (and possibly bean-goop-boosted) Southern classic

By Chris Ying