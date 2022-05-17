Jake Daniels, Plus Newcastle’s Win Over Arsenal and More

Musa and Ryan begin with the news that 17-year-old Blackpool player Jake Daniels became the first active professional men’s player in the U.K. to come out as gay in over 30 years (03:22) and what this could mean for men’s football. They then discuss Newcastle’s win over Arsenal (19:08), which all but ends the Gunners’ hopes of Champions League qualification, plus a quick round-up of some other football around Europe (40:31).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
