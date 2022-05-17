 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Conference Finals Picks, Golden State’s Luka Problem, and a Suns Postmortem With Logan Murdock

Ryen and Logan also discuss the Jason Kidd renaissance, Erik Spoelstra, and Deandre Ayton’s future

By Ryen Russillo and Logan Murdock
Russillo makes his picks for Celtics-Heat and Warriors-Mavericks (0:28) before talking with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about the uncertainty surrounding Warriors-Mavericks, the Jason Kidd renaissance, Celtics-Heat, Erik Spoelstra, what happened to the Suns, Deandre Ayton’s future, and more (19:47). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:58).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

