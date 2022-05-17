NBA Conference Finals Picks, Golden State’s Luka Problem, and a Suns Postmortem With Logan Murdock

Russillo makes his picks for Celtics-Heat and Warriors-Mavericks (0:28) before talking with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about the uncertainty surrounding Warriors-Mavericks, the Jason Kidd renaissance, Celtics-Heat, Erik Spoelstra, what happened to the Suns, Deandre Ayton’s future, and more (19:47). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:58).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
