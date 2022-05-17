Sasha and Naomi … What Really Happened? Plus, Ric Flair’s Return, and Mailbag!

After last night’s Raw fiasco involving Sasha Banks and Naomi, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip put their heads together to try to figure out what actually happened between the women’s tag-team champs and WWE. Then, the guys discuss the news of Ric Flair rejoining the pro wrestling world, before Dip introduces some famous friends during the show. And of course, another riveting mailbag (51:55).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas
