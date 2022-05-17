 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sasha and Naomi … What Really Happened? Plus, Ric Flair’s Return, and Mailbag!

The guys discuss the fiasco involving the women’s tag-team champions

By Peter Rosenberg
2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards - Arrivals Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage


After last night’s Raw fiasco involving Sasha Banks and Naomi, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip put their heads together to try to figure out what actually happened between the women’s tag-team champs and WWE. Then, the guys discuss the news of Ric Flair rejoining the pro wrestling world, before Dip introduces some famous friends during the show. And of course, another riveting mailbag (51:55).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Is Chet Holmgren the Next Unicorn?

The Gonzaga freshman is truly a one-of-one, but should he be the no. 1 pick? We take a deep dive into Holmgren’s game to find out if what makes him different is also what makes him a risky selection or the most special player in the 2022 draft.

By J. Kyle Mann

‘We Own This City’ Episodes 3 and 4

Bill, Chris, and Wos talk about the show’s spiritual relationship to ‘The Wire,’ the exceptional performance of Jon Bernthal, and whether the series has a chance to slot amongst the best of the century so far

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Previewing the Conference Finals, Bleak Future Suns, and Tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery

Verno and KOC debate who will step up alongside Jimmy Butler for the Heat and are in agreement that Luka Doncic will continue to go off in his series against the Warriors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Reactions to Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of ‘Raw’ (Featuring David Shoemaker), Plus John Bradshaw Layfield Joins the Show

Plus, JBL discusses being the Wrestling God, what it felt like to be hated during ECW ‘One Night Stand,’ his friendship with Ron Simmons, and which of his personas he would choose as his statue

By Evan Mack and David Shoemaker

NBA Conference Finals Picks, Golden State’s Luka Problem, and a Suns Postmortem With Logan Murdock

Ryen and Logan also discuss the Jason Kidd renaissance, Erik Spoelstra, and Deandre Ayton’s future

By Ryen Russillo and Logan Murdock

Conference Championship Game 1 Picks and PGA Championship Preview

John Jastremski and Joe House open by recapping the Game 7s on Sunday and previewing the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conference finals, before looking at the field for the PGA Championship and concluding with a two-leg family play

By John Jastremski and Joe House