Reactions to Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of ‘Raw’ (Featuring David Shoemaker), Plus John Bradshaw Layfield Joins the Show

Last night after Monday Night Raw, WWE released a statement saying that Women’s Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out because of creative differences. David Shoemaker joins Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian to discuss (00:40). Plus, Evan says he finally understands AEW’s HOOK (39:41). Later, the guys are joined by former WWE champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), who discusses being the Wrestling God, what it felt like to be hated during ECW One Night Stand, his friendship with Ron Simmons, which of his personas he would choose as his statue, and more (49:23).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: David Shoemaker and John Bradshaw Layfield
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS