 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PGA Championship Storylines With Kevin Van Valkenburg and Jeff Neubarth

The crew discusses Tiger Woods’s status, Phil Mickelson’s withdrawal, and new elements people can expect on the TV broadcast

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by briefly talking about takeaways from the Byron Nelson (2:08). Then, ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins the show to discuss some of the major storylines heading into the PGA Championship in Tulsa, including how Tiger Woods looks, Phil Mickelson withdrawing, and much more (9:54). After that, Callaway Golf executive producer Jeff Neubarth joins the show to discuss what the course conditions are like, changes to the course, and some of the different elements people can expect on the TV broadcast (47:22).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guests: Kevin Van Valkenburg and Jeff Neubarth
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Two FA Cup Finals and the Premier League Goes Down to the Wire

The hosts discuss Chelsea’s extra time win over Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics Advance to the Conference Finals

Logan and Raja return to you the morning after the Phoenix Suns fell disgracefully to the Dallas Mavericks in one of the greatest Game 7 collapses of all time

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Darby Allin Out–Jeff Hardys Jeff Hardy (and Loses, but Who Cares)

Also: Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin and Timothy Thatcher vs. Kevin Blackwood in the top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Is As Messy and Complicated As the Man Who Made It

Kendrick’s new record is a rumination on trauma, accountability, and even cancel culture, but it’s not a new direction for him—it’s who he’s always been

By Charles Holmes

Exploring ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ With Jordan Hoffman

Plus, discussing ‘Batman Unburied’ with Sam Witwer

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Mailbag and One Direction Song Draft

Nora and Nathan are joined by longtime One Direction fan Kate Halliwell to answer a few mailbag questions, including what a reunion would look like and what songs the band will be known for in 20 years

By Nathan Hubbard, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more