PGA Championship Storylines With Kevin Van Valkenburg and Jeff Neubarth

House and Hubbard start by briefly talking about takeaways from the Byron Nelson (2:08). Then, ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins the show to discuss some of the major storylines heading into the PGA Championship in Tulsa, including how Tiger Woods looks, Phil Mickelson withdrawing, and much more (9:54). After that, Callaway Golf executive producer Jeff Neubarth joins the show to discuss what the course conditions are like, changes to the course, and some of the different elements people can expect on the TV broadcast (47:22).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guests: Kevin Van Valkenburg and Jeff Neubarth
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS