The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics Advance to the Conference Finals

Logan and Raja return to you the morning after the Phoenix Suns fell disgracefully to the Dallas Mavericks in one of the greatest Game 7 collapses of all time to talk about what went wrong with this Suns team (0:45) and what went right with the Mavericks (25:00). Then they dive into the other Game 7 from Sunday, the Bucks’ loss to the Celtics (36:15), and Jomi Adeniran joins to pack up Chris Paul and the Suns (48:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Sasha Ashall
