Mailbag and One Direction Song Draft

Nora and Nathan are joined by longtime One Direction fan Kate Halliwell to answer a few mailbag questions. They talk about whether or not they want any kind of One Direction reunion and what that would look like (10:26) and what songs the band will be known for 20 years from now (42:36). Then, Nora and Nathan draft their favorite One Direction songs and songs from the boys’ solo careers (1:10:57).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Kate Halliwell
Producer: Kaya McMullen
