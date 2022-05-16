 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mailbag and One Direction Song Draft

Nora and Nathan are joined by longtime One Direction fan Kate Halliwell to answer a few mailbag questions, including what a reunion would look like and what songs the band will be known for in 20 years

By Nathan Hubbard, Nora Princiotti, and Kate Halliwell
102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Nora and Nathan are joined by longtime One Direction fan Kate Halliwell to answer a few mailbag questions. They talk about whether or not they want any kind of One Direction reunion and what that would look like (10:26) and what songs the band will be known for 20 years from now (42:36). Then, Nora and Nathan draft their favorite One Direction songs and songs from the boys’ solo careers (1:10:57).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Kate Halliwell
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

Darby Allin Out–Jeff Hardys Jeff Hardy (and Loses, but Who Cares)

Also: Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin and Timothy Thatcher vs. Kevin Blackwood in the top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Is As Messy and Complicated As the Man Who Made It

Kendrick’s new record is a rumination on trauma, accountability, and even cancel culture, but it’s not a new direction for him—it’s who he’s always been

By Charles Holmes

Exploring ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ With Jordan Hoffman

Plus, discussing ‘Batman Unburied’ with Sam Witwer

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

What Will the Celtics and Heat Try to Take Away From Each Other?

Two of the NBA’s best defenses will face off in an Eastern Conference finals grudge match. What can we expect to see? It’s more about what we can expect not to see.

By Kevin O'Connor

Paul Woolston on Retiring From Man UTD at 23 Years Old

Paul was making his way at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Manchester United, when his world was turned upside down. We talk to Paul about the process of retiring at a young age, the challenges, and what the future holds.

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

Two Factions of Chicago and Thank You, Marcus Stroman

Jason dives into the early performances from the Cubs and White Sox before recapping what a great day of basketball means for the Chicago Bulls

By Jason Goff