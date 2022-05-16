Paul Woolston on Retiring From Man UTD at 23 Years Old



The lads were down at Spotify for this week’s episode! We’ve had legends of the game, some of the Prem’s best players and rising stars on the Fozcast, but this week’s guest had the opportunity of a long and successful football career taken away from him due to injury!

Paul Woolston retired earlier this year at only 23 years old. Paul was making his way at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United, when his world was turned upside down.

We talk to Paul about the process of retiring at a young age, the challenges, and what the future holds! This was a thoroughly enjoyable episode and with the character Paul has, he’ll make a fine career in football without the GK gloves!

Subscribe: Spotify