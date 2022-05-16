Two Factions of Chicago and Thank You, Marcus Stroman

The Full Go returns as Jason briefly shares what he did this weekend before diving into the Cubs and White Sox performances (02:45). The Cubs are doing what they are supposed to do while the White Sox season is looking a lot like last year’s. Despite two blowout Game 7s, Jason explains why today was a beautiful day of basketball and how it links with the Bulls (18:12). Zach LaVine will get offered the max no matter what, but the more important question is: Does Zach want to be a Bull (34:28)? Lastly, Jason applauds Marcus Stroman’s tweet after the mass shooting in Buffalo (42:39).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify