RANGERS WIN GAME 7 IN OT



(01:11) — CHRIS LOPRESTI: SNY and WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to talk about the Rangers’ wild comeback, their chances against the Hurricanes, the Yankees winning three of four in Chicago, and the Mets losing their first series of the season.

(19:54) —SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ hopped on Spotify Live following the Rangers’ Game 7 win to take calls and give his live reaction.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Chris Lopresti

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify