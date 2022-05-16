 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RANGERS WIN GAME 7 IN OT

JJ and WFAN’s Chris Lopresti react to the comeback victory before talking Mets and Yankees baseball

By John Jastremski
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


(01:11) — CHRIS LOPRESTI: SNY and WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to talk about the Rangers’ wild comeback, their chances against the Hurricanes, the Yankees winning three of four in Chicago, and the Mets losing their first series of the season.
(19:54) —SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ hopped on Spotify Live following the Rangers’ Game 7 win to take calls and give his live reaction.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Lopresti
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

