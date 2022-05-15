 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alexis McGill Johnson on Roe v. Wade

Larry is joined by Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the medical, racial, and economic fallout from overturning Roe

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Women’s March Foundation’s National Day Of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images


Larry weighs in on the definition of an unborn child and his favorite Beatles album before being joined by Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson. They start their conversation by sharing their reactions to the leaked Supreme Court document on Roe v. Wade and detailing the historic political mechanisms that led to this decision.(11:31) They then discuss the medical, racial, and economic fallout from overturning Roe and how to bridge the “believability gap” within the public’s opinion on abortion rights heading into the midterm elections.(18:11) Alexis then talks about how she became involved with and eventually president of Planned Parenthood, and the organization’s battle against the criminalization of women’s health care in the U.S.(34:25) They end the podcast by detailing how ordinary citizens can help and contribute to the pro-choice movement.(46:57)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Alexis McGill Johnson
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

