Alexis McGill Johnson on Roe v. Wade



Larry weighs in on the definition of an unborn child and his favorite Beatles album before being joined by Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson. They start their conversation by sharing their reactions to the leaked Supreme Court document on Roe v. Wade and detailing the historic political mechanisms that led to this decision.(11:31) They then discuss the medical, racial, and economic fallout from overturning Roe and how to bridge the “believability gap” within the public’s opinion on abortion rights heading into the midterm elections.(18:11) Alexis then talks about how she became involved with and eventually president of Planned Parenthood, and the organization’s battle against the criminalization of women’s health care in the U.S.(34:25) They end the podcast by detailing how ordinary citizens can help and contribute to the pro-choice movement.(46:57)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Alexis McGill Johnson

Producer: Chris Sutton

