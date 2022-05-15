Tatum Explodes, Warriors Advance, and Game 7 Previews With Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil



Hey, it’s Kevin. What a night of basketball with the Celtics beating the Bucks to force a Game 7 and the Warriors finishing the Grizzlies with a huge run to close the game. Bill Simmons joins to talk Celtics-Bucks, and then The Athletic’s Mo Dakhil joins to break down every series. Here are today’s timestamps:

Bill Simmons

(01:41) - Thoughts after Game 6

(08:47) - The East runs through Giannis

(15:29) - Bucks fans back to blaming Mike Budenholzer

Mo Dakhil

(29:07) - Turning point for Warriors in Game 6

(39:29) - Klay Thompson’s play and Andrew Wiggins’s improvement

(46:42) - Why the Warriors should root for the Suns

(01:02:56) - What’s next for the Grizzlies?

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil

Producers: Jessie Lopez & Ben Cruz

