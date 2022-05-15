Tatum Explodes, Warriors Advance, and Game 7 Previews With Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil

Hey, it’s Kevin. What a night of basketball with the Celtics beating the Bucks to force a Game 7 and the Warriors finishing the Grizzlies with a huge run to close the game. Bill Simmons joins to talk Celtics-Bucks, and then The Athletic’s Mo Dakhil joins to break down every series. Here are today’s timestamps:
Bill Simmons
(01:41) - Thoughts after Game 6
(08:47) - The East runs through Giannis
(15:29) - Bucks fans back to blaming Mike Budenholzer
Mo Dakhil
(29:07) - Turning point for Warriors in Game 6
(39:29) - Klay Thompson’s play and Andrew Wiggins’s improvement
(46:42) - Why the Warriors should root for the Suns
(01:02:56) - What’s next for the Grizzlies?
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil
Producers: Jessie Lopez & Ben Cruz
