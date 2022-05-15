 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tatum Explodes, Warriors Advance, and Game 7 Previews With Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil

Bill Simmons joins Kevin to talk Celtics-Bucks, and The Athletic’s Mo Dakhil joins to break down every series

By Kevin O'Connor and Bill Simmons
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Six Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Hey, it’s Kevin. What a night of basketball with the Celtics beating the Bucks to force a Game 7 and the Warriors finishing the Grizzlies with a huge run to close the game. Bill Simmons joins to talk Celtics-Bucks, and then The Athletic’s Mo Dakhil joins to break down every series. Here are today’s timestamps:

Bill Simmons

(01:41) - Thoughts after Game 6
(08:47) - The East runs through Giannis
(15:29) - Bucks fans back to blaming Mike Budenholzer

Mo Dakhil

(29:07) - Turning point for Warriors in Game 6
(39:29) - Klay Thompson’s play and Andrew Wiggins’s improvement
(46:42) - Why the Warriors should root for the Suns
(01:02:56) - What’s next for the Grizzlies?

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Bill Simmons and Mo Dakhil
Producers: Jessie Lopez & Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

Alexis McGill Johnson on Roe v. Wade

Larry is joined by Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the medical, racial, and economic fallout from overturning Roe

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Beverly Hills Premiere, a ‘Summer House’ Reunion, and New Jersey Reunion Part 2

Rachel, Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer chat about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 premiere as well as a slate of new and renewed Bravo shows

By Rachel Lindsay, Amelia Wedemeyer, and 1 more

Is Embiid Tired of the Process?

Chris and Seerat discuss Joel Embiid’s playoff history, his connection with the Philadelphia fanbase, and speculate on his NBA future

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Kendrick Lamar ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Instant Reactions

Charles and guest Logan Murdock also bring on producer Devon Renaldo to discuss the song "Auntie Diaries"

By Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, and 1 more

The Kendrick Lamar ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Exit Survey

Kendrick Lamar has returned with his first studio album in five years. What are the standout songs of ‘Mr. Morale’? Where does it rank in his all-time discography? And does King Kendrick sit on the throne as the best rapper alive? Let’s discuss.

By The Ringer Staff

Dua Lipa’s Vogue Cover, Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah, and Jack Antonoff’s ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is the 2003 movie ‘Uptown Girls’

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and 1 more