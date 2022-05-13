Dua Lipa’s Vogue Cover, Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah, and Jack Antonoff’s ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Hillary Duff is posing naked on the cover of Women’s Health and Dua Lipa is posing sideways on a chair on the cover of Vogue (1:00). The guest list for Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah included Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, and Halsey (10:39). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2003 movie Uptown Girls (28:16), and how much money is Jack Antonoff getting paid to do a song for the new Minions movie (51:56)?
Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher