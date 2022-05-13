Hot Time, Summer in the City

The Full Go returns after yet another White Sox loss (03:35). While watching the game back on DVR, Jason accidentally found out the final score and couldn’t believe the bullpen blew it again. Next, we introduce the newest member of the show, Tony Gill (19:03). Chicago Sun-Times Bears writer Jason Lieser joins the show to discuss the latest on the team (25:42). They go over what the goals are for the Bears, what he’s learned about Ryan Poles, how invested the Bears are in Justin Fields, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Lieser
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify