 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hot Time, Summer in the City

‘The Full Go’ returns after yet another White Sox loss. While watching the game back on DVR, Jason accidentally found out the final score and couldn’t believe the bullpen blew it again.

By Jason Goff
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after yet another White Sox loss (03:35). While watching the game back on DVR, Jason accidentally found out the final score and couldn’t believe the bullpen blew it again. Next, we introduce the newest member of the show, Tony Gill (19:03). Chicago Sun-Times Bears writer Jason Lieser joins the show to discuss the latest on the team (25:42). They go over what the goals are for the Bears, what he’s learned about Ryan Poles, how invested the Bears are in Justin Fields, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Lieser
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Jimmy Butler Lets the Sixers Know They Picked the Wrong Guy

Three years ago, Philly pointed the finger at Butler and sent him packing after an early playoff exit. Now Butler has returned the favor, sending his former team home while reminding them of the gravity of their mistakes.

By Dan Devine

Don’t Forget About ‘Hacks,’ Plus ‘We Own This City’ Episode 3

Chris and Andy talk about the return of Hacks for its second season, and why it’s a show you should make time for despite the current deluge of television

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Bruce Rivers and the Fight to End Self-Snitching

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the indictment of Young Thug and Gunna before welcoming Bruce Rivers, attorney and host of ‘Criminal Lawyer Reacts,’ to discuss potential legal woes

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Dolly Parton’s Taco Bell Musical, Ibiza’s New Alcohol Restrictions, and Tasting Pancake Dorayaki

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby break down Devin Booker’s Sweetgreen bowl, discuss the cocaine found in a Nespresso factory, and give their opinions on air fryers

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Giants Legend Phil Simms Plus Ranking the Best Jets and Giants Games Next Season

Plus, they’re not dead yet! How the Rangers can force a Game 7 at the Garden.

By John Jastremski

The Stephen King Movie Hall of Fame

To celebrate the release of ‘Firestarter,’ Paul Rust and Matt Gourley join to discuss the best adaptations from the horror author

By Sean Fennessey