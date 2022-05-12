Epic Comeback or Total Collapse? Plus: Griz Make a Statement and Jimmy’s That Guy in the Postseason.

Verno and KOC begin the show discussing Game 5 between the Bucks and Celtics (01:59). They debate if the Bucks win was a comeback or a collapse by the Celtics before discussing what happened in the fourth quarter. The Warriors missed their chance to close out their series against the Grizzlies after getting blown out by nearly 40 points, as the guys discuss what went wrong for Steph and crew (25:01). Also, they go through tonight’s Game 6 action between the Heat-76ers and Mavs-Suns (56:43).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
