Did the Bucks Punch Their Finals Ticket? What to Make of the Warriors’ Historic Loss, Plus Ben Wallace on Today’s Best Defenders.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bucks’ Game 5 win over the Celtics in Boston, the Warriors 134-95 loss to the Grizzlies, and Suns-Mavericks (0:39), before talking with Hall of Famer and NBA champion Ben Wallace about today’s best defensive NBA players, game planning for Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2004 Finals, head coach Larry Brown, playing with LeBron James in Cleveland, the hardest players to defend, and more (18:53). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:37).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Ben Wallace
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
