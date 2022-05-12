 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Inter’s Coppa, Ange’s Celtic, Haaland, Champions League Reforms, and More

Musa and Ryan also wrap up some other results midweek

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Juventus v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia Final Photo by Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


It’s the 250th episode of Stadio! Musa and Ryan begin with Inter’s 4-2 extra-time win over Juventus in the Coppa Italia final (04:08), before talking about Celtic’s title win and their resurgence under Ange Postecoglou (16:41) and rounding up some other results midweek (23:34). They then talk about Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City (30:46) and UEFA’s confirmation of the reforms to European competitions from the 2024-25 season (41:03).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

