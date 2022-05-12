Inter’s Coppa, Ange’s Celtic, Haaland, Champions League Reforms, and More

It’s the 250th episode of Stadio! Musa and Ryan begin with Inter’s 4-2 extra-time win over Juventus in the Coppa Italia final (04:08), before talking about Celtic’s title win and their resurgence under Ange Postecoglou (16:41) and rounding up some other results midweek (23:34). They then talk about Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City (30:46) and UEFA’s confirmation of the reforms to European competitions from the 2024-25 season (41:03).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
