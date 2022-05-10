 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Homa Wins the Wells Fargo Championship

Plus, an early PGA Championship preview with Alex Myers

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by discussing Max Homa’s win at the Wells Fargo Championship (2:34). Then, Alex Myers from Golf Digest joins the show to discuss the news that the PGA Tour is denying its members permissions to play in a Saudi-funded tournament in London next month, plus other storylines heading into the PGA Championship (30:48). Lastly, they preview the AT&T Byron Nelson (51:40).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Alex Myers
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

