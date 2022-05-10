Al Horford Balling Out, Stop With the Whining, and Embiid Makes All the Difference

Verno and KOC recap Monday night’s slate of playoff action, beginning with the Celtics’ resilient win to tie their series against the Bucks (01:56). They also break down the Bucks’ struggles and what Giannis needs to do differently. The Grizzlies drop Game 4 and are in a 3-1 hole in the series against the Warriors, and the guys break down what happened with the Griz (21:53). They last go though Tuesday night’s games between the Heat-76ers and Mavs-Suns. With Joel Embiid back, the Heat will have a tough battle to win the series (44:27). The Mavs won two in a row and tied up their series with the Suns, and the guys give major credit to Jason Kidd for the adjustments he’s made since dropping the first two games (58:08).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
