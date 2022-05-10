 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Keith Lee, Mariah May, and Monteasy Join the Party This Week!

Plus, Monteasy gives the guys his hip-hop Mount Rushmore

By Evan Mack
Credits: Keith Lee, Mariah May, Monteasy


We have a jam-packed episode of MackMania for you! We kick it off with The Limitless One himself, Keith Lee, who discusses joining AEW, his taste in music, his love for anime, and more (01:10). Then we go across the pond for the inaugural edition of MadamMania, where we highlight women in pro wrestling. Today we bring on Miss Mariah May, who shares her wrestling goals, Twitch, and more (38:05). Last, we close the show with performing artist Monteasy, who discusses his thoughts on WWE WrestleMania Backlash, why he doesn’t understand Edge’s anger, and his hip-hop Mount Rushmore (58:55).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: Keith Lee, Mariah May, and Monteasy
Producer: Brian H. Waters

