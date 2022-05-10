 clock menu more-arrow no yes

You’ve Got to Be Sh---ing Me

Jason breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the White Sox blowing an 8-2 ninth-inning lead to the Guardians

By Jason Goff
MLB: MAY 08 Blue Jays at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns after the White Sox blow an 8-2 lead in the ninth inning against the Guardians. Jason breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly from what was apparently Josh Naylor Day (02:22). Then, Jason discusses the incident involving a Dallas fan and Chris Paul’s family while reminding everyone to stop messing with athletes (19:30). Lastly, he discusses Nikola Jokic winning this season’s NBA MVP and why he thought Joel Embiid should have taken the award (33:57).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

