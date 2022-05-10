 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Grizzlies Lose Their Grip In Game 4, and the Celtics Make a Necessary Comeback

Plus, predictions for Game 5 of Heat-Sixers and Mavs-Suns

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Logan and Raja talk about how the Grizzlies lost their grip in an extremely close, but strangely unexciting, Game 4 of their series against the Warriors (0:40), and the Celtics came back against the Bucks in their Game 4 (20:05). Then, they give predictions for 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns in their respective Game 5s on Tuesday night (34:12), and each award their Real One of the Week (40:55).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Recipe Club’ Takes on Meatloaf

Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong set out via fan boat into Tabasco-scented waters of the Bayou to explore this beloved American dish

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Future of AI Is Thrilling, Terrifying, Confusing, and Fascinating

Derek and bestselling author Steven Johnson discuss what advancements in AI will mean for the future of work, morality, and economics

By Derek Thompson

The Jack Harlow Dilemma

Charles and Rob discuss Harlow’s new album and explain why the rapper has the music industry in a frenzy

By Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla

Ask Sean Anything Mailbag: ‘Avatar 2,’ 10 Exciting Under-40 Directors, and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the Oscars

Sean answers listener questions about the year in film so far

By Sean Fennessey

Joel Embiid Has Changed the Face of the Sixers-Heat Series

Philly’s masked avenger has upended the second-round playoff matchup, mostly with his mere presence on the court

By Rob Mahoney

The Jack Harlow Problem Isn’t Black or White

The Kentucky rapper and fledgling superstar is The New Person You Have To Know About. But is his new album ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ any good?

By Rob Harvilla