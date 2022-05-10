Grizzlies Lose Their Grip In Game 4, and the Celtics Make a Necessary Comeback



Logan and Raja talk about how the Grizzlies lost their grip in an extremely close, but strangely unexciting, Game 4 of their series against the Warriors (0:40), and the Celtics came back against the Bucks in their Game 4 (20:05). Then, they give predictions for 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns in their respective Game 5s on Tuesday night (34:12), and each award their Real One of the Week (40:55).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Sasha Ashall

