The Heat Clinch, Bottom-of-the-Bracket Teams, and Key Players Returning for the Playoff Run

Verno and KOC discuss the latest news going into the last weekend of the NBA season, beginning with the Heat, who clinched the top overall seed in the East (01:49). As the seeding becomes finalized, the guys take a look at the teams at the bottom of the bracket (13:57). The Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention, so Verno and KOC discuss their dreadful season (21:22). After weeks of speculation, there are signs that point to Kawhi Leonard’s potential return for the Clippers’ playoff run (32:37). The Nuggets are also gearing up for the possible returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. (39:04).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

