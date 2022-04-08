NBA Playoff Betting Preview

JJ is joined this week by Spread Investor founder James Alberino to preview the NBA playoffs. They begin in the East, share their thoughts on the play-in games, and discuss how wide open the conference is (1:00). Then, they shift their focus to the West to talk about who can best challenge Phoenix (11:00). Plus, JJ searches for Friday night bets, and they take their best guesses at handicapping playoff matchups.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: James Alberino
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti
