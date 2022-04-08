Mets Open With A Win, Nets Playoff Picture, and Yankees Opener vs Boston. Plus, Adam Pally on ‘Sonic’ and NY Sports.



(01:01) — METS: In a yearly tradition, The Mets win their opener in Washington. JJ analyzes the wins and key to the season.

(05:04) — YANKEES: JJ previews the Yankees opener vs the Red Sox and their upcoming series with the Blue Jays.

(09:16) — NETS: After their win in MSG, the Nets at 8 are looking to play their way into a higher seed and have some pivotal games ahead. JJ goes through their chances.

(11:24) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Nets.

(23:28) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ. Can he keep the streak going?

(32:18) — ADAM PALLY: Actor and NY native Adam Pally joins the show to talk Sonic the Hegdhog 2, his career, and NY sports fandom.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom! https://spotifygr.link/Z2KGxnBEUib

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Adam Pally

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify