Opening Day Love Affair With Taylor McGregor, Thank You Hossa, and Tiger at the Masters

Jason discusses the Cubs’ win over the Brewers before reflecting on Marián Hossa’s Blackhawks career

By Jason Goff
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Taylor McGregor, Cubs field reporter for Marquee Sports Network, joins the show to discuss the optimism around the team after its Opening Day win over the Brewers (01:46). Jason shares why he loves Opening Day so much even as just a casual baseball fan (24:17). The Blackhawks announced they are going to retire Marián Hossa’s 81 jersey; Jason shares his feelings about Hossa and how his arrival changed everything (30:35). In Outside the Chi, Jason talks about watching Tiger Woods at the Masters (34:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Taylor McGregor
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

