How Kobe and Shaq Gained Entrance to the NBA Icons Club With Jackie MacMullan



The Ringer’s Jackie MacMullan joins Logan and Raja to talk about her new podcast Icons Club on the Book of Basketball 2.0 feed, which chronicles the brotherhood within the NBA of the best and most influential basketball players of all time. They get into the upcoming episode about Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal and tell a hell of a lot of stories from that era (0:40). Then they discuss which players from this current era of the NBA will make it into the Icons Club (36:30), before each awarding their Real One of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Jackie MacMullan

Producer: Sasha Ashall

