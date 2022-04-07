 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Kobe and Shaq Gained Entrance to the NBA Icons Club With Jackie MacMullan

Plus, discussing which current NBA stars will make it into the Icons Club

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jackie MacMullan
AFP/AFP via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Jackie MacMullan joins Logan and Raja to talk about her new podcast Icons Club on the Book of Basketball 2.0 feed, which chronicles the brotherhood within the NBA of the best and most influential basketball players of all time. They get into the upcoming episode about Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal and tell a hell of a lot of stories from that era (0:40). Then they discuss which players from this current era of the NBA will make it into the Icons Club (36:30), before each awarding their Real One of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jackie MacMullan
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Behind the Scenes of ‘Tokyo Vice’ With Director Michael Mann

Plus, Chris is joined by Juliet Litman to assemble their dream prime-time TV lineups

By Chris Ryan and Juliet Litman

‘WrestleMania’ Hangover and All-Indie First and Second Team

David and Kaz are joined by Phil Schneider to look back at the biggest winners of ‘WrestleMania’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Dropout’ Finale and Executive Producer Liz Hannah

Joanna and Jodi discuss the show’s themes and the real-life story of what happened to Elizabeth Holmes after the events of the show

By Joanna Robinson and Jodi Walker

MLB Opening Day Card Buys, Scott From StarStock, and Dusty Slay

Scott, the CEO of StarStock, comes on to talk about the recent controversies surrounding the company before Dusty joins in to discuss his favorite sports and his experience collecting cards growing up

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Why Was Bruce Willis Still Working?

Matt and Amy Kaufman discuss the responsibilities that those around an actor may or may not have to their well-being, and how informed those involved with Bruce’s projects were

By Matthew Belloni

Magic Makes Lakers Situation Worse, Mikal Bridges on the Suns’ Dominance & DPOY Buzz, Plus ‘WeCrashed’ Creators Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg

Russillo shares his thoughts on Magic Johnson’s critical comment about the Lakers and the big question of what is next for the team

By Ryen Russillo