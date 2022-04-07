Another Benzema Hat Trick and the Rest of the Champions League



Musa and Ryan round up an amazing week of Champions League quarterfinal first legs, beginning at Stamford Bridge, where another Karim Benzema hat trick gave Real Madrid a 3-1 away win against Chelsea (03:12). Next up, Villarreal somehow will be disappointed with only beating Bayern 1-0 in a game that could have seen more goals for the home side (19:42); Manchester City and Atlético Madrid was almost exactly how it was going to be (28:44); and Liverpool is in control of the tie against Benfica (40:23). Finally, there’s a quick bit on Everton’s continued struggles after their defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night (43:43).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS