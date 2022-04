CC and Ryan share their World Series and individual awards predictions (1:00). Then, CC is joined by cohost Edwin Jackson and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to discuss the mental side of pitching, bouncing back from a slow rookie season, the shortened spring training, and more (21:33).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Guests: Edwin Jackson and Corbin Burnes

Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

