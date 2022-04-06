 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘WrestleMania’ Recap: Cody’s Return, McAfee and Logan Paul Deliver, and Gable Steveson’s Road Map

Plus, Dip’s WrestleCon stories

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


Back from the most stupendous WrestleMania weekend of all time, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip look back on the incredible weekend that was in professional wrestling. But before they do that, the guys welcome artist Sarath Ton, the self-made man behind the ‘WrestleMania’ outfits of Sasha Banks and Logan Paul. Then, the guys get into their ‘WrestleMania’ reaction (21:13), discussing everything from Cody Rhodes’s highly anticipated return, great celebrity appearances from Pat McAfee and Logan Paul, if Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns lived up to the hype, WWE’s plans for college wrestling phenom Gable Steveson, and more. Plus, the guys laugh over some memories from the weekend spent in Dallas.

Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

