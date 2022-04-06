NBA Playoffs Update, State of the Jazz, and Bye-bye Lakers With Nate Jones



Hey, it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Nate Jones, who is a marketer and agent for Goodwin Sports, a sports agency that represents NBA players like Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle. Nate is never afraid to go against the grain or ask tough questions on social media, so he’s long been one of my favorite NBA personalities. But this is actually the first conversation we’ve ever had and I thought it went great. I hope you enjoy it just as much as I did. Here are today’s timestamps:

(05:40) - Reality hit hard for the Cavs

(13:47) - Would you be worried about James Harden as a Sixers fan?

(25:56) - On Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz

(32:53) - Imagining Rudy Gobert on the Celtics

(41:26) - The rise of two-bigs lineups

(50:33) - On Jabari Smith Jr.

(59:20) - Is this year’s draft class worth tanking for?

(01:09:20) - On the Lakers missing playoffs and LeBron’s legacy

(01:17:20) - Who’s the better rapper, Damian Lillard or Miles Bridges?

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Nate Jones

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts