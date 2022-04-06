TBJZL on the Huge Success of the Sidemen



This is the very first episode of Fozcast on The Ringer Podcast Network—as we mentioned in our previous episode, the podcast audio is now exclusively available on Spotify! This week we’ve got one of the big dogs of the YouTube world … Tobi Brown of the Sidemen!

At just 28 years old, Tobi is an OG of the UK YouTube scene. Tobi started his YouTube life as an online streamer and before long, the incredible Sidemen were conceived. The content has evolved into arguably the biggest and best YouTube channel in the UK with their famous Sidemen Sundays getting millions and millions of views every single week.

We talked about all things YouTube, football, and dealing with the fame and notoriety that comes with the territory of being an A-list YouTuber.

