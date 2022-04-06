 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TBJZL on the Huge Success of the Sidemen

In Fozcast’s debut on The Ringer Podcast Network, Tobi Brown of the Sidemen comes on to talk about how his YouTube channel has evolved into arguably the biggest and best one in the UK

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa
The Rated Awards 2017 Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images


This is the very first episode of Fozcast on The Ringer Podcast Network—as we mentioned in our previous episode, the podcast audio is now exclusively available on Spotify! This week we’ve got one of the big dogs of the YouTube world … Tobi Brown of the Sidemen!

At just 28 years old, Tobi is an OG of the UK YouTube scene. Tobi started his YouTube life as an online streamer and before long, the incredible Sidemen were conceived. The content has evolved into arguably the biggest and best YouTube channel in the UK with their famous Sidemen Sundays getting millions and millions of views every single week.

We talked about all things YouTube, football, and dealing with the fame and notoriety that comes with the territory of being an A-list YouTuber.

