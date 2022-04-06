Billie Holiday’s Love Is Here to Stay

On this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is reclaiming the sultry sound of jazz by celebrating the life, impact, and influence of Billie Holiday’s music that shows up in notes from our favorite artists like Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and Diana Ross, among others. Plus, Danyel speaks about “male groupies” and Billie Holiday’s husband, Louis McKay, making a gross attempt at rewriting his part in history as a hero in Holiday’s biopic Lady Sings the Blues.
Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman and Chelsea Stark Jones
