 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Billie Holiday’s Love Is Here to Stay

Danyel also speaks about “male groupies” and Billie Holiday’s husband’s gross attempt to rewrite his part as a hero in the biopic ‘Lady Sings the Blues’

By Danyel Smith
Billie Holiday Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images


On this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is reclaiming the sultry sound of jazz by celebrating the life, impact, and influence of Billie Holiday’s music that shows up in notes from our favorite artists like Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and Diana Ross, among others. Plus, Danyel speaks about “male groupies” and Billie Holiday’s husband, Louis McKay, making a gross attempt at rewriting his part in history as a hero in Holiday’s biopic Lady Sings the Blues.

Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman and Chelsea Stark Jones

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Black Girl Songbook

The Latest

Ian Eagle on NBA Announcing, Being a Comedian’s Son, First-Game Flop Sweat, and Going 10 Years Without a Mistake

Ian also touches on Marv Albert’s influence

By Bryan Curtis

Are the Lakers the Biggest Disappointment in NBA History?

Despite being one of the two preseason betting favorites, Los Angeles won’t even make the play-in tournament

By Zach Kram

How Bryson DeChambeau’s Quest for Perfection Led Him to This Moment

DeChambeau enters the Masters injured, rusty, and fresh off an Augusta National filming session with Dude Perfect. Yet the 28-year-old just seems happy to be here, even if his path has been anything but typical.

By Katie Baker

The Ringer’s 2022 MLB Preseason Predictions

Our picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, and even which teams could disappoint in the new season

By The Ringer Staff

Crystal Palace’s Win Over Arsenal, Plus Flowers for Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips

Wrighty and Ryan praise Patrick Vieira for the great job he’s doing at Palace

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

We Don’t Talk About Bruno Mars, Black Actors, and ‘Bloodborne’

Justin and Micah share their issues with the Grammys

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters