Crystal Palace’s Win Over Arsenal, Plus Flowers for Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips



Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park (10:21). They look at how impressive Palace have been and praise Patrick Vieira’s great job before discussing Arsenal and the need to respond. Then, they give flowers to Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips, who both made their returns from injury last weekend for Manchester City in the Barclays WSL and for Leeds United in the Premier League (43:09).

Host: Ian Wright

Guest: Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

