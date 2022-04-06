 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Crystal Palace’s Win Over Arsenal, Plus Flowers for Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips

Wrighty and Ryan praise Patrick Vieira for the great job he’s doing at Palace

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park (10:21). They look at how impressive Palace have been and praise Patrick Vieira’s great job before discussing Arsenal and the need to respond. Then, they give flowers to Chloe Kelly and Kalvin Phillips, who both made their returns from injury last weekend for Manchester City in the Barclays WSL and for Leeds United in the Premier League (43:09).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

