We Don’t Talk About Bruno Mars, Black Actors, and ‘Bloodborne’



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing why the Grammys are hard to watch, why they don’t watch, and what they watched instead (1:02). They continue by debating which actors are “Black famous” and which are “universally famous” (22:20), and close out the show by revisiting Elden Ring and talking Bloodborne (31:37).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

