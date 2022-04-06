Can Mercedes Turn Their Season Around?

ESPN’s Nate Saunders joins Kevin Clark to preview the Australian Grand Prix. They discuss Mercedes’s performance thus far, the rivalry—or lack thereof—between Red Bull and Ferrari, and the updated track in Australia (2:09). Later, Jodi Walker joins to talk through the personalities we saw in the recent season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and then participate in a best-hang mock draft (44:54).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Nate Saunders and Jodi Walker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
